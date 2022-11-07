Brewbound Live Speaker Announcement: E-Commerce Strategies with Molson Coors, Sierra Nevada, Crowns & Hops, and The E-Premise Group

Following the boom of pandemic shutdown era e-commerce sales, how do you build an e-commerce strategy that works? And how do you create your own opportunities? Leaders in the e-premise space will share strategies during the 2022 Brewbound Live business conference November 29 and 30 in Santa Monica, California.

Tickets are available now for the two-day business and networking event.

Joining the discussion are:

Sara Welch Goucher, Molson Coors’s director of e-commerce, for North America;

Steve Koenig, Sierra Nevada’s e-commerce national accounts manager;

Derek Hahm, The E-Premise Group’s chief commercial officer;

Beny Ashburn, Crowns & Hops’ co-founder and CEO.

Goucher, who developed the “slinging suds on the Internet” tagline, will share how Molson Coors, one of the largest brewers in the nation, approaches e-commerce.

Koenig will explain how Sierra Nevada, one of the nation’s top craft breweries, is prioritizing e-commerce sales and preparing for the future.

Ashburn will discuss how Crowns & Hops, an up-and-coming small brewery, is taking a DIY approach by creating an e-commerce platform.

And Hahm will offer strategies for improving your digital footprint.

The full agenda for Brewbound Live is available now, featuring more than 30 speakers from beverage-alcohol suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, advisory firms and data providers.

Brewbound's Pitch Slam competition will also return to provide exposure to up-and-coming brands.

Ample opportunities will be provided to network with industry colleagues at our networking parties, including a pre-event party at JuneShine on November 28, an opening night party at Firestone Walker on November 29, and wrap-up happy hour reception.

