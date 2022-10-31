Brewbound Live Full Agenda Now Available: 30+ Speakers From Sierra Nevada, Bell’s, Talea, Whole Foods, Buffalo Wild Wings, Reyes, Scout, Maui & More

We’re just 30 days out from the 2022 Brewbound Live business conference. The full agenda is now available, featuring more than 30 speakers from beverage-alcohol suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, advisory firms and data providers.

Industry leaders will meet at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel for two days of business conversations, networking and relationship building on November 29 and 30. Tickets are available now.

The conference is focused on providing actionable takeaways to fortify your business in a challenging operating environment with an eye on creating opportunities for success. Topics include:

Creating and maintaining company culture;

Growing chain sales;

Navigating the e-premise;

Building brand families;

Creating platforms;

Giving bev-alc buyers what they want;

Partnering with wholesalers;

Getting the pulse of the dealmaking landscape;

Differentiating from the pack;

And much more.

The speaker lineup features:

Leaders from top craft breweries: Bell’s Brewery, Sierra Nevada, Firestone Walker, Maui Brewing, Modern Times Beer, Rhinegeist’s RGBevs;

Up-and-coming brands: Talea Beer Co., Funkytown Brewery, Shojo Beer Co.;

Leading fourth-category producers JuneShine, Schilling Hard Cider, Yonder Cider, 2 Towns Ciderhouse;

Large manufacturers: Constellation Brands (Modelo) and Molson Coors (Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked);

Major retailers: Whole Foods, Buffalo Wild Wings;

Wholesalers: The Reyes Beer Division, Scout Distribution;

Data providers: Bump Williams Consulting, NielsenIQ, 3 Tier Beverages, ThinkNow;

Investment banks: Arlington Capital Advisors;

Advisory firms: The E-Premise Group;

Trade associations: The Brewers Association, The Beer Institute;

See the full agenda at BrewboundLive.com.

Brewbound’s Pitch Slam competition will also return to provide exposure to up-and-coming brands.

Ample opportunities will be provided to network with industry colleagues at our networking parties, including a pre-event party at JuneShine on November 28, an opening night party at Firestone Walker on November 29, and wrap-up happy hour reception.

Brewbound Live is sponsored by Ollie, Scott Laboratories, Fintech, O-I, Yeti, Fast Track Packaging, CanCraft, the Beer Institute, Live Oak Bank, Strike Visuals, McDermott Will & Emery, Firestone Walker, and JuneShine. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring the Pitch Slam and/or Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

