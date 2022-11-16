Brewbound Live 2022: Innovating in an Increasingly Crowded 4th Category with Molson Coors, RGBevs and Bump Williams Consulting

Finding white space within the beverage-alcohol industry’s fast-growing fourth category of offerings isn’t easy. Leaders from Molson Coors and Rhinegeist’s RGBevs will share their strategies for finding opportunities, building new brand families and crafting partnerships with major brands.

Joining the discussion will be:

Jamie Wideman, VP of Innovation, North America, Molson Coors

Adam Bankovich, Chief Commercial Officer, Rhinegeist/RGBevs

Dave Williams, VP Analytics & Insights, Bump Williams Consulting

Wideman will explore Molson Coors’ premiumization strategy, as well as discuss how the company has found success through partnerships with alcoholic versions of top non-alcoholic brands such as Topo Chico and Simply.

Bankovich will share how Cincinnati-headquartered Rhinegeist has created a new line of malt-based, fruit-flavored alcoholic beverages under the RGBevs umbrella, while also launching a hard tea, Geist Tea.

Williams will dive into the data to share where the opportunity areas exist.

