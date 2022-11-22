Brewbound Live 2022: Crafting a National Accounts Strategy with Firestone Walker, JuneShine & Scout Distribution

National accounts leaders from Firestone Walker, JuneShine and Scout Distribution will share tips on expanding chain sales next week (November 29 and 30) during the Brewbound Live business conference in Santa Monica, California.

How do you build a chain strategy? Maintain those relationships now that business travel and meetings are (somewhat) back to normal? What about keeping those national accounts happy from afar? How do pitches change for fourth category offerings? Our panel will share strategies and best practices, featuring:

John Byrne, director of national accounts for Firestone Walker;

Elizabeth Isenbart, director of national accounts for JuneShine;

Olympia Anton, director of national accounts for Scout Distribution.

Tickets are available now for the two-day business and networking event.

The full agenda for Brewbound Live is available now, featuring more than 30 speakers from beverage-alcohol suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, advisory firms and data providers. See the full agenda at BrewboundLive.com.

Brewbound’s Pitch Slam competition will also return to provide exposure to up-and-coming brands.

Opportunities will be provided to network with industry colleagues at our exclusive parties, including a pre-event party at JuneShine on November 28, an opening night party at Firestone Walker on November 29, and wrap-up happy hour reception.

