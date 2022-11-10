Brewbound Live 2022 Announcement: What Wholesalers Wish Brewers Knew with Reyes & Scout

How can you work better with your wholesaler partners? Gain more share of mind? Or gain a better understanding of the products they’re looking to carry?

Jessica Muskey, the Reyes Beer Division’s VP of craft and innovation, and Jeff Hansson, the co-founder and CEO of Scout Distribution, will share strategies during the Brewbound Live business conference at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel on November 29 and 30.

Muskey will dive into Reyes’ ability to test-and-learn with new products in various markets as a multistate operator.

Hansson will share how Scout, as a small and independent Southern California wholesaler, approaches the market, as well as opens new territories, such as Arizona and Idaho.

Tickets are available now for the two-day business and networking event.

The full agenda for Brewbound Live is available now, featuring more than 30 speakers from beverage-alcohol suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, advisory firms and data providers. See the full agenda at BrewboundLive.com.

Brewbound’s Pitch Slam competition will also return to provide exposure to up-and-coming brands.

Ample opportunities will be provided to network with industry colleagues at our networking parties, including a pre-event party at JuneShine on November 28, an opening night party at Firestone Walker on November 29, and wrap-up happy hour reception.

