Brewbound Live 2022 Announcement: Retailers Tell All, with Buffalo Wild Wings and Whole Foods Bev-Alc Buyers

Did you know that no one pours more draft beer than Buffalo Wild Wings? Or that Whole Foods is dedicated to featuring craft beer in its sets?

Decision makers from both establishments will share how brewers can sell more beer in 2023 during the Brewbound Live business conference November 29 and 30 in Santa Monica, California.

Whole Foods global principal category merchant for beer and spirits Mary Guiver will return to the Brewbound Live stage. She’ll be joined by Jamie Carawan, Buffalo Wild Wings’ VP of brand, menu and culinary.

Together, they’ll share tips for pitching them in the new year, offer insights in the types of products they’re hoping to carry in their stores, and their approach to new categories.

The full agenda for Brewbound Live is available now, featuring more than 30 speakers from beverage-alcohol suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, advisory firms and data providers. See the full agenda at BrewboundLive.com.

Brewbound’s Pitch Slam competition will also return to provide exposure to up-and-coming brands.

Ample opportunities will be provided to network with industry colleagues at our networking parties, including a pre-event party at JuneShine on November 28, an opening night party at Firestone Walker on November 29, and wrap-up happy hour reception.

Brewbound Live is sponsored by Ollie, Scott Laboratories, Fintech, O-I, Yeti, Fast Track Packaging, CanCraft, the Beer Institute, GoTab, Live Oak Bank, Strike Visuals, McDermott Will & Emery, Firestone Walker, and JuneShine. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brewbound Live should contact Bryce McDonald about opportunities.

