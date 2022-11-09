Brewbound Live 2022 Announcement: Ask a Dealmaker with Arlington Capital Advisors’ Ryan Lake

Several big deals have gone down in 2022, from the sale of Stone Brewing to Sapporo, to Tilray’s recent acquisition of Montauk Brewing. Those transactions have one thing in common: investment bank Arlington Capital Advisors.

Arlington director Ryan Lake will speak one-on-one about the current dealmaking landscape for craft breweries, carbonated soft drink makers’ interest in bev-alc, the level of interest in fourth category products, growing middle tier consolidation and much more during the Brewbound Live business conference in Santa Monica, California.

Arlington has been an advisor in some of the biggest mergers and acquisitions in the beer space in recent years — including the sales of New Belgium and Bell’s Brewery to Lion Little World Beverages, the merger of Dogfish Head into Boston Beer Company, and Tilray’s purchase of SweetWater. The firm has also expanded its scope with an increased focus on the wholesaler tier via a partnership with Bump WIlliams Consulting.

