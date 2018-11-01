First Look: Brewbound Live 2018 Agenda

We’re less than four weeks away from our two-day Brewbound Live business conference, taking place November 27 and 28 in Santa Monica, California, and we’re pleased to unveil a first look at the agenda.

Featuring numerous presentations and panel discussions, as well as a “Crash Course” designed for early-stage companies, the 2018 conference will be Brewbound’s most comprehensive to date.

This year’s program features conversations with larger beer companies like Anheuser-Busch, MillerCoors, Constellation Brands, Pabst Brewing and Craft Brew Alliance, as well as discussions with smaller operations such as Brooklyn Brewery, Rhinegeist Brewery, Melvin Brewing, Three Weavers and Fort Point Beer Co., among others.

Hosted inside the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel (1700 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, California) and attended by hundreds of beer industry professionals — including prominent beer company executives, leading distributors, craft-centric retailers, and investors —the two-day conference will examine the future of the beer industry.

In addition to discussions with a range of beer companies, the conference will also include in-depth presentations from Nielsen, Headset and 3×3 Insights that will examine consumer, cannabis and independent retail trends.

Attendees of Brewbound Live are also invited to join two networking events, going down on Monday, November 26, and Tuesday, November 27.

A welcome reception, hosted and sponsored by Santa Monica Brew Works, will take place on Monday.

Then, on Tuesday, a networking party presented by House Beer and YETI Coolers will feature a live musical performance by BEGINNERS, passed appetizers, an open bar and a gift from YETI.

In addition to numerous sampling and networking opportunities over the course of two days, Brewbound Live will also feature the tenth installment of Brewbound’s Pitch Slam, sponsored by Craft Brew Alliance. A hand-selected group of new, innovative beverage companies will compete for a prize package valued at $10,000 that includes a trip to Portland, Oregon, to meet with CBA and an industry awareness package from Brewbound.

Tickets are still available.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.