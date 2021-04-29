The 4th Category Dissected: Brew Talks Discussion with Execs From Truly, Twisted Tea, Lone River Ranch Water and Manhattan Beer

The first Brew Talks virtual event of 2021 will explore the growth of so-called fourth-category offerings, which includes hard seltzers, ready-to-drink canned cocktails, hard tea and more in the beer space.

Joining the discussion on Thursday, May 13, will be Boston Beer Company (Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea) CEO Dave Burwick, Lone River Beverage Company founder and CEO Katie Beal Brown, and Manhattan Beer Distributors chief operating officer Ed McBrien.

The panel will share how beyond beer offerings fit within the beer category, as well as bolting onto successful brands, taking risks early in a brand’s life cycle, mining for white space in crowded segments, the brewing fight over tax equivalency and will explore if the wave of new offerings is too much for wholesalers and retailers.

The event, which is free to live-stream, will begin at 3 p.m. ET with a discussion on the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the path to recovery, featuring Dogfish Head co-founder Sam Calagione, Winking Lizard Tavern co-owner John Lane, BevMo beer category manager Amy Gutierrez, and Denizens Brewing Company co-founder and U.S. Small Business Administration administrator of field operations Julie Verratti.

The conversation will build on the first virtual Brew Talks event held in April 2020 at the outset of the pandemic.

The virtual Brew Talks event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. ET and can be accessed through our virtual event venue. Registration is free, but required for access.

Audience members are encouraged to submit questions ahead of the program to news@brewbound.com.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Sponsors include Reyes Beer Division. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live stream.