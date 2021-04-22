Brewbound Session

SPONSOR
Register

Brew Talks: The Road to Recovery ft. Dogfish Head, BevMo! and More

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

The first Brew Talks virtual meet up of 2021 will take place Thursday, May 13. The agenda is locked in, featuring panel discussions on the road to recovery and the blurred lines of the beer category.

The first panel of the day, starting at 3 p.m. ET, will reconvene several panelists from the April 2020 Brew Talks to reflect on the pandemic, one year later and the path forward. Last year’s discussions focused on adjusting to the real-time effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic as on-premise outlets such as bars, restaurants and brewery taprooms were just beginning to shut down. The industry was adapting on the fly, adjusting to create new ways to reach consumers.

One year later, what’s next? These industry leaders will discuss the new normal and lessons learned.

Panelists include:

  • Julie Verratti, co-founder, Denizens Brewing; Associate Administrator of Field Operations, U.S. Small Business Administration
  • Sam Calagione, co-founder, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery
  • Amy Gutierrez, category manager – Beer, BevMo!
  • John Lane, co-owner, Winking Lizard Tavern

The virtual Brew Talks event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. ET and can be accessed through our virtual event venue. Registration is free but required for access.

Audience members are encouraged to submit questions ahead of the program to news@brewbound.com.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Sponsors include Reyes Beer Division. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald.

Register to attend Brew Talks for free.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live stream.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021

Livestream ● May 13, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2021
Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast Episode 16 with Allagash's Jason Perkins
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast Episode 16 with Allagash's Jason Perkins
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Podcast
05/06 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.