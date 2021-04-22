Brew Talks: The Road to Recovery ft. Dogfish Head, BevMo! and More

The first Brew Talks virtual meet up of 2021 will take place Thursday, May 13. The agenda is locked in, featuring panel discussions on the road to recovery and the blurred lines of the beer category.

The first panel of the day, starting at 3 p.m. ET, will reconvene several panelists from the April 2020 Brew Talks to reflect on the pandemic, one year later and the path forward. Last year’s discussions focused on adjusting to the real-time effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic as on-premise outlets such as bars, restaurants and brewery taprooms were just beginning to shut down. The industry was adapting on the fly, adjusting to create new ways to reach consumers.

One year later, what’s next? These industry leaders will discuss the new normal and lessons learned.

Panelists include:

Julie Verratti, co-founder, Denizens Brewing; Associate Administrator of Field Operations, U.S. Small Business Administration

Sam Calagione, co-founder, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Amy Gutierrez, category manager – Beer, BevMo!

John Lane, co-owner, Winking Lizard Tavern

The virtual Brew Talks event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. ET and can be accessed through our virtual event venue. Registration is free but required for access.

Audience members are encouraged to submit questions ahead of the program to news@brewbound.com.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live stream.