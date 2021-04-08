Brew Talks Returns May 13 with Leaders From Dogfish Head, Boston Beer, Lone River, Winking Lizard and More

The first Brew Talks virtual meet up of 2021 will take place Thursday, May 13, and will feature two discussions on the rapidly evolving beer industry.

The virtual Brew Talks will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. ET and will live-stream free on Brewbound.com and Brewbound’s social media platforms.

The first Brew Talks of 2021 will reconvene several panelists from its April 2020 discussion to gain perspective on how these businesses are faring one year later and what the path forward is for the industry.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery co-founder Sam Calagione and Winking Lizard Tavern co-owner John Lane will return. Julie Verratti, the co-founder of Denizens Brewing and current associate administrator of field operations for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), is also slated to join the conversation, along with another panelist, who will be named in the coming days.

A second panel discussion will follow on the blurring lines within the beer industry as producers turn their focus to hard seltzers,FMBs and spirits-based, ready-to-drink offerings. Boston Beer Company CEO Dave Burwick and Lone River Beverage Company founder Katie Beal Brown will join the conversation. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Audience members are encouraged to submit questions ahead of the program to news@brewbound.com.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald.

Register to attend Brew Talks for free.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live stream.