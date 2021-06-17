Brew Talks Returns July 15 with Dogfish Head, NielsenIQ, Brewers Association

Brewbound’s Brew Talks virtual meet up series will return Thursday, July 15.

Seven months into 2021, Brew Talks will take the pulse of the summer selling season following the July 4 holiday weekend, examine beer category sales trends, discuss how the return of bars and restaurants have affected the off-premise channel, and look ahead to the fall.

Panelists include:

Dogfish Head co-founder Sam Calagione

Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson

NielsenIQ VP of Beverage Alcohol Practice Danelle Kosmal

Additional guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

The discussion begins at 3 p.m. ET and is free to view via Brewbound’s virtual event venue. Registration is free but required for access.

Audience members are encouraged to submit questions ahead of the program to news@brewbound.com.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald.

Click here to register.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live stream.