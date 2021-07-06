Brew Talks: Exploring the Future of the American Craft Beer Bar

Craft beer bars played a vital role in helping build the craft beer industry, introducing consumers to different styles and breweries from around the world.

Following the pandemic-driven shutdown of 2020, how are these bars rebounding? Brew Talks on Thursday, July 15th will explore the future of craft beer bars in the U.S. as the on-premise channel reopens, how bar owners are adjusting to consumers’ changing palates and interests, and what consumers are looking for as they return to beer bars.

Dogfish Head co-founder Sam Calagione will join a panel discussion with three craft beer bar owners from across the U.S. They include:

Melissa Myers, owner of The Good Hop in Oakland, California

Michael Roper, owner of The Hopleaf Bar in Chicago, Illinois

Celina Tio, owner of The Belfry Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri

The program will start at 3 p.m. ET with a discussion on the summer selling season following the July 4 holiday weekend that will look ahead to fall resets, examine the growth of beyond beer offerings such as hard seltzers and ready-to-drink canned cocktails, zero in on the style trends that are resonating with consumers, and peer ahead to fall resets.

In addition to Calagione, panelists include:

Danelle Kosmal, VP of Beverage Alcohol Practice for NielsenIQ

Jason Milburn, director of adult beverage for Kroger

Bart Watson, chief economist of the Brewers Association

Registration is free, but required for access. Click here to register.

Audience members are encouraged to submit questions ahead of the program to news@brewbound.com.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Additional sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division. Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live stream.