Brew Talks: Analyzing the Beer Category’s Hop Vax Summer Trends ft. Dogfish Head, Korger, NielsenIQ, Brewers Association

Brew Talks returns on Thursday, July 15, for another virtual meetup to examine just how hot the all-important summer season has been for the beer category.

Following the July 4 holiday weekend, the Brew Talks panel will discuss summer selling season trends, examine the growth of beyond beer offerings such as hard seltzers and ready-to-drink canned cocktails, zero in on the style trends that are working, and peer ahead to fall resets.

Panelists include:

Sam Calagione, co-founder of Dogfish Head

Bart Watson, chief economist of the Brewers Association

Danelle Kosmal, VP of Beverage Alcohol Practice for NielsenIQ

Jason Milburn, director of adult beverage for Kroger

The discussion begins at 3 p.m. ET and is free to view via Brewbound’s virtual event venue.

A second panel discussion will explore the future of craft beer bars in the U.S. following the reopening of the on-premise channel and in the wake of the closing of Denver’s Falling Rock Tap House. The conversation will delve into how craft beer bar owners are adjusting to consumers’ changing palates and interests and how the pandemic affected them.

Calagione will stick around for the conversation, which will include:

Celina Tio, owner of The Belfry Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri

Melissa Myers, owner of The Good Hop in Oakland, California

Michael Roper, owner of The Hopleaf Bar in Chicago, Illinois

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

