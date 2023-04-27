Connect with Brewbound During CBC Week: Brew Talks, Paul Cauthen Concert & More

The Brewbound team will be on the ground in Nashville for the Craft Brewers Conference May 7-10.

Brewbound’s editorial and sales teams will be hosting events, covering the nation’s largest meeting of craft brewers and meeting with industry folks in Music City.

The week will kick off with the first Brew Talks meetup of 2023 from 2-5 p.m. CT at Nashville Underground (105 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201) on Sunday, May 7. Leaders from Dogfish Head, Athletic Brewing, and Greater Good Imperial Brewing will discuss craft’s growth divers: non-alcoholic beer and higher ABV offerings.

Then, leaders from Monday Night Brewing, Hi-Wire Brewing and Weather Souls will share strategies for expanding via taprooms outside of their home state’s borders.

The program will also feature networking opportunities and conversations with the National Black Brewers Association and the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild.

Tickets are available now. Tickets cost $29 for brewery workers, wholesalers, retailers and trade group employees and include two beers. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. Follow the link to get your tickets.

Following the first full day of CBC on Monday, May 8 the Brewbound team will be attending the Paul Cauthen concert at Music City Walk of Fame Park. The free show, presented by Turn It Up Media, starts at 7 p.m. with doors open at 6 p.m.

Brewbound editor Justin Kendall and reporter Zoe Licata will both be in attendance during CBC’s general session and educational seminars. To connect with them, email news@brewbound.com.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.