Brew Talks Networking & Conversation Series Returns In Person During 2022 CBC Week in Minneapolis

Brewbound’s Brew Talks conversation series and networking event returns during the 2022 edition of the Craft Brewers Conference in Minneapolis.

Brew Talks is slated to take place from 1-4 p.m. CT on Monday, May 2, at a soon-to-be-announced venue within walking distance of the conference. The event is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and Fintech. Industry leaders will meetup for networking, beers and high-level business discussions.

Speaker and conversation announcements will follow in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the live event for brewery, distributor, retailers and trade group members cost $29, with some of the proceeds going to the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199.

Register for Brew Talks on May 2.

Supporting sponsors include Vicinity Software and Encompass. Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

Brew Talks conversations will be recorded for future episodes of the Brewbound Podcast. The event will also be live-streamed for those not in attendance.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live stream.