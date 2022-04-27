Brew Talks 5/2: Beer and Business at the Ballpark in Less than 1 Week

The first Brew Talks meetup of 2022 is less than a week away!

Join us in Minneapolis in the Carew Atrium at Target Field from 1-4 p.m. CT on Monday, May 2. Leaders within the craft brewing industry will network, discuss the future of the beer business and share beers from Dogfish Head.

Tickets are available now with some of the proceeds going to the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.

Brew Talks will feature three conversations, including:

The Future is Now with the Intersection of Crypto and NFTs in Brewery Taprooms , featuring Kurtis Cummings, founder and CEO of Switchyard Brewing, and Daniel Paul Wellendorf, co-owner and head of marketing for Modist Brewing.

, featuring Kurtis Cummings, founder and CEO of Switchyard Brewing, and Daniel Paul Wellendorf, co-owner and head of marketing for Modist Brewing. Accelerator Programs Working to Level the Playing Field for Underserved Breweries, featuring Mike Percic, the senior director of divisional merchandising manager for adult beverages for Target; Jennifer Glanville, the director of partnerships for Boston Beer Company; and Tim and Dali Parker, co-founders of Chula Vista Brewery.

featuring Mike Percic, the senior director of divisional merchandising manager for adult beverages for Target; Jennifer Glanville, the director of partnerships for Boston Beer Company; and Tim and Dali Parker, co-founders of Chula Vista Brewery. Residency Programs Opening the Door to Upstart Breweries, featuring Michael Gemma, director of operations for Haymarket Brewing; Jamhal Johnson and Damon Patton, co-founders of Moor’s Brewing Company; and Samuel Ross, brewer for Goose Island.

During breaks between conversations, attendees can network, meet the Brewbound editorial team, grab a beer or a snack and explore the ballpark.

Brewbound’s Brew Talks 2022 meetup series is presented by Dogfish Head and Lilypad. Tickets for the live event for brewery, distributor, retailers and trade group members cost $29, with some of the proceeds going to the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. Follow this link to register.

Supporting sponsors include Vicinity Software, Encompass, Scott Laboratories, Omega Engineering, BRU-1, Spectrum, Azacca, Eclipse by John I Haas and the Reyes Beer Division. Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

Brew Talks conversations will be recorded for future episodes of the Brewbound Podcast. The event will also be live-streamed for those not in attendance.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.