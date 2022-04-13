Brew Talks 5/2: Accelerator Programs Working to Level the Playing Field for Underserved Breweries

How can accelerator programs help not only provide mentorship to up-and-coming breweries but also land them on store shelves? Brewbound’s Brew Talks will explore how two programs are helping underserved food and beverage companies break through on Monday, May 2, at the Carew Atrium at Target Field during the Craft Brewers Conference in Minneapolis.

Mike Percic, Target’s senior director, divisional merchandising manager for adult beverages, will explore how the big box retailer’s accelerator program helps maturing CPG brands scale and connect with other entrepreneurs. For more mature companies, Percic will also share what Target is looking for from its bev-alc brands and how his team likes to be pitched.

Jennifer Glanville, Boston Beer Company’s director of partnerships, will discuss how the Brewing the American Dream program provides mentorship and guidance to aspiring brands.

Tim and Dali Parker, the founders of Chula Vista Brewery, will share how they’ve grown their business after being a past Brewing the American Dream beneficiary and winner of the organization’s Brewing and Business Experienceship program.

Join Brew Talks for three high-level panel discussions, networking and beers on Monday, May 2, from 1-4 p.m. CT.

The agenda includes a peek into the future as NFTs and cryptocurrency intersect with craft brewery taprooms. Kurtis Cummings, the founder of Switchyard Brewing, and Daniel Paul Wellendorf, co-owner of Modist Brewing, will walk us through their experiences.

Leaders from Haymarket Brewing, Moor’s Brewing Company and Goose Island will also share how brewery residency programs can help up-and-coming breweries.

Brewbound’s Brew Talks 2022 meetup series is presented by Dogfish Head and Lilypad. Industry leaders will meet for an afternoon session of networking, beers and high-level conversations.

Tickets for the live event for brewery, distributor, retailers and trade group members cost $29, with some of the proceeds going to the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. Follow this link to register.

Supporting sponsors include Vicinity Software, Encompass, Scott Laboratories, Omega Engineering, BRU-1, Spectrum, Azacca, and Eclipse by John I Haas. Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

Brew Talks conversations will be recorded for future episodes of the Brewbound Podcast. The event will also be live-streamed for those not in attendance.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.