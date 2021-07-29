Brewbound Session

Brew Talks Returns with In-Person Event During CBC Week ft. Dogfish Head, New Belgium, and More

Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series returns live and in-person Thursday, September 9, during the Craft Brewers Conference in Denver.

Industry leaders will meet for an afternoon session of networking, beers and high-level conversations at a soon-to-be-disclosed venue. The meeting will take place from 1-4 p.m. MT.

The first conversation will examine innovation within the traditional beer space and the evolution of marketing and packaging of long-time core beers at a time when most innovation efforts are focused on beyond beer offerings such as hard seltzers and canned cocktails.

Dogfish Head co-founder Sam Calagione, New Belgium Brewing CEO Steve Fechheimer and additional top brewery executives will discuss the strategies behind their top product lines, from the iconic 60 Minute IPA and Fat Tire Amber Ale, to newer franchises such as Hazy-O IPA and Voodoo Ranger.

The second conversation … well, that’s where you come in. For the first time, Brewbound will seek input from our readers on the content they want to see. More on that in the coming days.

Registration is now open. Tickets for the live event for brewery, distributor, retailers and trade group members cost $29.

Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a beer industry non-profit that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Register here.

For those who can’t attend in person, Brew Talks will stream live and can be accessed with a free registration.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and O-I. Additional sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division, Ska Fabricating, G&D Chillers, and John I. Haas. Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

Brewbound’s parent company, BevNet, will be actively monitoring local, state, and federal guidelines with regard to vaccine and mask requirements, as well as current COVID conditions, and will advise our attendees regarding those policies at our events as our event dates get closer. Our top priorities are for the well-being, health and livelihoods of our attendees, exhibitors, vendors, and staff.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live stream.

