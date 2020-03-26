Brew Talks Virtual to Navigate Industry Response to COVID-19

Craft brewers, retailers and wholesalers are adjusting in real-time to the effects the COVID-19 global pandemic is having on the industry. Brewbound and Dogfish Head will host a free Brew Talks Virtual meetup on Thursday, April 2nd at 3 p.m. ET to address these issues.

On-premise bars, restaurants, taprooms and tasting rooms have been shut down across the U.S. and while off-premise sales increased as consumers stocked their fridges, that won’t offset the loss of the on-premise business, which accounts for 20% of the industry’s total volume. Smaller brewers who built their businesses on taproom models have been hit hard by the loss of sales in those outlets. Brewbound, alongside Dogfish Head, will bring industry leaders together during a free, live streamed event to discuss the challenges the industry is facing and how the industry can move forward.

“Dogfish is proud to sponsor this special edition of Brew Talks.” said Sam Calagione, the co-founder of Dogfish Head. “This is a challenging time in our country and industry. We have a lot to learn from each other. Let’s take this opportunity to help one another navigate through this moment.”

The live streamed event will offer two panel discussions hosted by Brewbound Editor Justin Kendall.

Panel 1: Navigating the Beer Business During a National Crisis

Sam Calagione, co-founder of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

John Lane, co-owner of Winking Lizard Restaurant and Tavern

Panel 2: Leaders of Beer Industry Trade Groups Discuss Legislative Efforts to Help Beer Companies and How the Industry Rebounds from the COVID-19s Crisis

Bob Pease, president and CEO of the Brewers Association

Craig Purser, president and CEO of the National Beer Wholesalers Association

Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute

Beer industry professionals can register to tune into the free live stream and are encouraged to submit questions and contribute to the live stream chat during the panel discussions. The first Brew Talks of 2020 will take place from 3:00 p.m. ET to 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020.

Brew Talks Virtual is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Additional sponsors include Inland Packaging, Reyes, ABS Commercial, SKA Fabricating and Wunderlich-Malec.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, the Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry meetings to share business insights. The program is designed to provide members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer.

The events are also broadcast globally via a free live stream. Over the course of 25 charitable events since 2014, Brewbound has raised $55,000 for 23 non-profit organizations and connected with 3,000 beer industry professionals.