Register for Brew Talks on August 27, Featuring Leaders of Dogfish Head, Russian River, Green Bench, Hopewell

Brewbound’s virtual Brew Talks series returns on Thursday, August 27, with two big panel discussions.

The next edition of the Brew Talks meet-up series will feature Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione, Russian River co-owner Natalie Cilurzo, Hopewell Brewing co-founder Samantha Lee, and Green Bench Brewing co-owner and head brewer Khris Johnson discussing how their craft breweries have navigated the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and give a look at how they’re approaching the future of their businesses. They’ll also offer insights gleaned from the past few months in hopes that brewery owners can apply them to their own companies.

In addition to these leaders in the craft brewing industry, a second panel will once again bring together the chief executives of the beer industry’s three major trade organizations.

Brewers Association president and CEO Bob Pease, National Beer Wholesalers Association president and CEO Craig Purser, and Beer Institute president and CEO Jim McGreevy will assess the current state of the industry and provide an update on their efforts to provide relief to brewers and wholesalers, including an extension of the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act and other legislative priorities.

The discussion will begin at 3 p.m. EST on Thursday, August 27, in place of Brewbound’s weekly Frontlines discussion. Register for free and join the conversation.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Additional sponsors include Ska Fabricating, ABS Commercial, BSG and G&D Chillers.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald.

Brewbound’s first virtual Brew Talks event in April brought together more than 1,800 beer industry professionals for the two-hour live-streamed event. Visit Brewbound’s YouTube page to watch those discussions.

