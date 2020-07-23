Brew Talks Returns August 27 with Leaders from the Brewers Association, NBWA and Beer Institute

The next installment of Brewbound’s virtual Brew Talks series will take place on Thursday, August 27, on Brewbound.com.

Nearly six months after the COVID-19 pandemic upended the beer industry, leaders from the three major beer industry trade organizations will return to discuss how the industry is meeting the challenges presented by the novel coronavirus, efforts to provide brewers with relief, the industry’s legislative priorities, and much more.

Joining the discussion will be Brewers Association president and CEO Bob Pease, National Beer Wholesalers Association president and CEO Craig Purser and Beer Institute president and CEO Jim McGreevy.

A second panel discussion focused on the changes and challenges within the hospitality industry will feature Dogfish Head Craft Brewery co-founder Sam Calagione, as well as a yet-to-be-named group of panelists.

The discussion will begin at 3 p.m. EST on Thursday, August 27, in place of Brewbound’s weekly Frontlines discussion.

Register for free and join the conversation >>

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Additional sponsors include Ska Fabricating and ABS Commercial.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald.

Brewbound’s first virtual Brew Talks event in April brought together more than 1,800 beer industry professionals for the two-hour live-streamed event. Visit Brewbound’s YouTube page to watch those discussions.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, the Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry meetings to share business insights. The program is designed to provide members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer. The events are also broadcast globally via a free live stream.