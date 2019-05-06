Speakers for Brew Talks SAVOR Announced

Brewbound’s next Brew Talks meetup of 2019 is taking place on Friday, May 17, in Washington, D.C., prior to the annual SAVOR craft beer and food pairing event.

Presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Brew Talks events give brewers, distributors, retailers and trade group representatives a chance to come together and take part in honest conversations about the beer industry.

Beer business professionals are invited to join the meetup between 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM for discussions focused on experiential marketing, legislative initiatives and the state of the industry.

Leaders from the Brewers Association, Beer Institute, and National Beer Wholesalers Association will discuss the state of beer, and examine key legislative items including the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act (CBMTRA), as well as aluminum and steel tariffs.

Brew Talks attendees will hear from BA vice president Paul Gatza, BI chief Jim McGreevy, and NBWA CEO Craig Purser.

A second panel discussion on experiential marketing will feature Dogfish Head founder and CEO Sam Calagione, BrewDog USA chief revenue officer Adam Lambert, and Goose Island Beer Company president Todd Ahsmann.

As the exclusive brewery partner, Dogfish Head will serve a selection of its brews, including SeaQuench Ale, SuperEIGHT Gose, and Slightly Mighty Lo-Cal IPA, among others.

Beer industry professionals are invited to take part in three hours of top-level business discussion and networking, beginning at 12:00 PM, at Penn Social (801 E Street NW, Washington, D.C., 20004)

Tickets are $29 for brewers, distributors, retailers and trade group representatives, and $199 for all other attendees. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the DC Brewers’ Guild.

A limited number of media passes are also available upon request.

Brew Talks at SAVOR is also sponsored by ABS Commercial.

The third and final Brew Talks meetup of 2019 will take place on October 4, during the Great American Beer Festival in Denver.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups and multi-day business conferences.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, the Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry meetings to share business insights. The program is designed to provide members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together and have in-depth discussions on the business of beer.

The events are also broadcast globally via a free live stream. Over the course of 29 charitable meetups since 2014, Brewbound has raised $57,500 for 24 non-profit organizations and connected with more than 3,300 beer industry professionals.