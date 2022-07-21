Brewbound’s Boston Brew Talks Meetup is Less Than 1 Week Away; Full Agenda Available Now

Brewbound’s next Brew Talks in-person meetup is less than a week away. The conversation and networking series will roll into the Samuel Adams brewery in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood (30 Germania Street, Boston, MA, 02130) on Wednesday, July 27, with two high-level, business strategy-focused discussions, plus an overview of the issues facing Massachusetts craft breweries.

Tickets are available now at Brewbound.com, with some of the proceeds going to the Massachusetts Brewers Guild (MBG). Follow this link to register.

Doors open at 3 p.m. ET with the event kicking off at 3:30 p.m. ET with a one-on-one conversation between Massachusetts Brewers Guild president and Jack’s Abby co-owner Sam Hendler and Brewbound editor Justin Kendall. Hendler will share a 2022 legislative update as this year’s session nears an end.

The first conversation at 3:40 p.m. ET will explore strategies for expanding retail opportunities, including additional taprooms and retail spaces, featuring White Lion founder Ray Berry; Boston Beer senior director of local brands and taprooms Scott Hempstead; Medusa Brewing director of business operations Sarah Lee; and Castle Island founder Adam Romanow. Brewbound managing editor Jess Infante and Kendall will host the panel.

A networking break will follow. The final conversation on the opportunities and pitfalls of the bev-alc industry’s hottest growth area, the fourth category of offerings, will pick up at 4:45 p.m. ET, featuring Dogfish Head co-founder Sam Calagione; Mass. Bay Brewing co-founder and CEO Dan Kenary; and Craft Beer Cellar co-founder and CEO Suzanne Schalow.

Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series is presented by Dogfish Head. Additional sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division, PerkinElmer, and HopHaze and BRU-1 by the BarthHaas Group.

Industry leaders will meet for an afternoon session of networking, beers and high-level discussions on business strategies with actionable takeaways.

Tickets for the live event for brewery employees, distributors, retailers and trade group members are $29. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199.

Register for Brew Talks >>

Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

The event will also be live-streamed for those not in attendance.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.