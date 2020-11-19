Brewbound Session

WINTER 2020 | Dec. 14 + 15 | VIRTUAL
SPONSOR
Register

Speed Dating: Connecting Beer and Beyond with Investors at Brewbound Live

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Brewbound will host its first Investor Speed Dating event next month during the Brewbound Live 2020 business conference on Monday, December 14.

On Monday, December 14, from 4 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET, the virtual networking event will match investors 1:1 with entrepreneurs producing innovative products such as hard seltzers, cider, hard kombucha, non-alcoholic beers, canned cocktails and cannabevs.

Participating investors hold portfolios of top beer, food and beverage brands. They include Blueberry Ventures, Barrel Ventures, CircleUp, Bluestein Ventures, Döhler Ventures and LA Libations, with more to be announced. Additional investors interested in participating are invited to contact us about joining the event.

If you are an entrepreneur seeking investment, or looking to discuss procuring funding, you must be registered for Brewbound Live 2020 to participate. Registered attendees can sign up now for the Speed Dating component of the virtual event. Brand slots are first-come, first-served.

Register for Brewbound Live 2020 on December 14 and 15 >>

Virtual event registration for Brewbound Live 2020, which includes the Speed Dating networking series, is included with a digital subscription. Subscribe today.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Our sponsors have the opportunity to educate, network and meet potential new clients. Contact our sales team to learn more.

If you have any questions, please contact our brand team at brandsales@bevnet.com.

About Speed Dating

Networking as we enjoy it in real life is somewhat limited these days — so we’ve created a structured way for brands to meet 1:1 with industry experts. Brewbound presents Speed Dating, a virtual event series designed to connect brands with potential partners.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast
11/19 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
11/19 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.