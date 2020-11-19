Speed Dating: Connecting Beer and Beyond with Investors at Brewbound Live

Brewbound will host its first Investor Speed Dating event next month during the Brewbound Live 2020 business conference on Monday, December 14.

On Monday, December 14, from 4 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET, the virtual networking event will match investors 1:1 with entrepreneurs producing innovative products such as hard seltzers, cider, hard kombucha, non-alcoholic beers, canned cocktails and cannabevs.

Participating investors hold portfolios of top beer, food and beverage brands. They include Blueberry Ventures, Barrel Ventures, CircleUp, Bluestein Ventures, Döhler Ventures and LA Libations, with more to be announced. Additional investors interested in participating are invited to contact us about joining the event.

If you are an entrepreneur seeking investment, or looking to discuss procuring funding, you must be registered for Brewbound Live 2020 to participate. Registered attendees can sign up now for the Speed Dating component of the virtual event. Brand slots are first-come, first-served.

About Speed Dating

Networking as we enjoy it in real life is somewhat limited these days — so we’ve created a structured way for brands to meet 1:1 with industry experts. Brewbound presents Speed Dating, a virtual event series designed to connect brands with potential partners.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.