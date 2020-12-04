Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Agenda Released: New Belgium, Denizens, Nielsen, goPuff, Allagash

The Brewbound Live Winter 2020 agenda is now available. The two-day program on Monday, December 14, and Tuesday, December 15, will feature presentations, brand panels, virtual networking and Investor Speed Dating.

Featured speakers include New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer, Denizens Brewing co-founder Julie Verratti and market research firm Nielsen and Nielsen CGA, as well as panel discussions with leaders from retailers (goPuff, Walgreens), emerging beverage companies (Five Drinks, Lone River Beverage Company, Cann, Future Proof) and more.

The first day of Brewbound Live includes presentations and panels on advocacy, brand building, disruptive beverage brands and Investor Speed Dating. It will also include networking opportunities, such as a happy hour with industry leaders: Tomme Arthur from the Lost Abbey, Port Brewing, The Hop Concept, and Tiny Bubbles; Sinead Carey from Wine Warehouse; Dharma Tamm from Rogue Ales & Spirits; Lester Jones from the NBWA; Donn Bichsel Jr. from 3 Tier Beverages and more.

On day two, we’ll delve into mental health issues in the beer industry, with psychiatrists and authors Carlin Barnes and Marketa Wills, and Allagash Brewing HR director Celine Frueh and Hidden Springs Ale Works co-owner and psychotherapist Jacqueline Warner Garman. We’ll also discuss market insights from Neilsen and its on-premise division, Nielsen CGA, and off-premise opportunities in e-commerce and drug.

The conference will wrap up December 15 with a toast, featuring business leaders who have made a difference in 2020, including Allagash founder Rob Tod, Crowns & Hops founders Benny Ashburn and Teo Hunter, Border X and Mujeres Brew House founders David and Carmen Favela, Brewability founder Tiffany Fixter and Beer Kulture president and CEO Latiesha Cook.

View the two-day agenda for Brewbound Live >>

Brewbound Live is free for subscribers of Brewbound.com. Subscribers can now register for the event for free. No subscription? Subscribe today for $375/year.

Event-only tickets are available to non-subscribers for $275. Register now.

Any attendees who purchased a ticket to Brewbound Live Winter 2020 will receive a ticket to a future Brewbound Live event when in-person events return. Contact support@bevnet.com if you have any questions.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.