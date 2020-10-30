Brewbound Live Goes Virtual in December 2020, Featuring Leaders from New Belgium, Denizens, Nielsen

Brewbound Live will go virtual for two days of conversations exploring the future of the beer industry this December and will be a free opportunity for subscribers of brewbound.com.

The annual business conference for beer industry professionals will take place on December 14 and 15 with two days of discussions, presentations and opportunities to share knowledge and beers.

Brewbound Live Winter 2020 will feature discussions from industry leaders on the financial experience of the small craft brewer in 2020 and what planning for the future looks like; building a successful sub-brand within a brand; and much more.

“As much as we’d like to see all of our industry friends in person and share beers in Santa Monica, it’s just not safe to do so with COVID-19 cases spiking across the country,” Brewbound editor Justin Kendall said. “We’ll share beers in person again when it’s safe to do so. Until then, we’ve put together two days of conversations that we’re really excited about bringing to Brewbound.com subscribers.”

Confirmed speakers include New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer, Denizens Brewing Company co-founder Julie Verratti and Nielsen’s VP of beverage alcohol practice Danelle Kosmal. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Brewbound Live is free for subscribers of Brewbound.com. Subscribe today for $375/year.

Subscribers can register for free. Event-only tickets are available to non-subscribers for $275. Register now.

Any attendees who purchased a ticket to Brewbound Live Winter 2020 will receive a ticket to a future Brewbound Live event when in-person events return. Contact support@bevnet.com if you have any questions.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.