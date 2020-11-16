Brewbound Live 2020 First Group of Speakers Announced

Brewbound Session

Brewbound, a leading beer industry multimedia trade publication, today announced the first group of speakers for its virtual business conference, Brewbound Live, slated for December 14 and 15.

The event will bring together beer industry leaders to discuss the future of the business, as well as trends and challenges during an unprecedented year.

The first batch of speakers includes:

  • Julie Verratti, co-founder and chief brand officer of Denizens Brewing Company
  • Randy Ornstein, Director of Alcohol at goPuff
  • Aimy Steadman, co-founder and COO of Future Proof
  • Felipe Szpigel, co-founder and CEO of Five Drinks
  • Steve Fechheimer, CEO of New Belgium Brewing
  • Carmen Favela, co-founder of Mujeres Brew House
  • David Favela, founder and CEO of Border X
  • Danelle Kosmal, VP of Beverage Alcohol Practice at Nielsen

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

This year’s lineup of speakers will share strategies for entrepreneurs in the beer space and beyond on how to better their businesses, glimpses of how they’re preparing for 2021, brand building advice, new segments being explored and e-commerce opportunities.

Market research firm Nielsen will also offer a look back at off-premise beer sales trends during the pandemic and what might be in store for 2021.

Brewbound Live is free for subscribers of Brewbound.com. Subscribers can now register for the event for free. No subscription? Subscribe today for $375/year.

Event-only tickets are available to non-subscribers for $275. Register now.

Any attendees who purchased a ticket to Brewbound Live Winter 2020 will receive a ticket to a future Brewbound Live event when in-person events return. Contact support@bevnet.com if you have any questions.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage segment via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brewbound Live

Brewbound Live is a multi-day conference for serious brewing professionals who are interested in engaging in high-level business discussion while networking with emerging and established players alike. The program features a hand-selected roster of industry experts and innovators who, through presentations and panel discussions, address trends, challenges and the future of the brewing industry.

