Final Brew Talks Event of 2020 Set for October 29

The third and final Brew Talks event of 2020 will feature representatives from the beer industry’s three tiers — supplier, wholesaler and retailer — sharing their views on new product introductions versus core offerings, and how they’re meeting customers’’ desires during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brew Talks virtual will take place Thursday, October 29, at 3 p.m. ET. Two panel discussions will offer views from both craft brewers, as well as retailers and wholesalers on finding the right balance between innovation and flagship offerings in a market that’s been turned upside down by the pandemic. Since the pandemic began, shoppers’ behavior has changed, due to fundamental changes in routine caused by remote work and restrictions placed on the on-premise channel. They’ve changed both what products they’re buying and how they’re buying them, and all three tiers of the beer industry have had to make adjustments to keep up.

Brewers of varying sizes will share their perspectives at a time when wholesalers and retailers are seeking core offerings and on- and own-premise outlets are operating at limited capacities. At the same time, they’ll share how they’re bringing new products to consumers. Joining the first panel will be:

Sam Calagione, co-founder of Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Esther Tetreault, co-founder of Trillium Brewing Company

Josh Pfriem, co-founder of pFriem Family Brewers

The second panel will bring together representatives from a craft-focused wholesaler and an off-premise retail chain, as well as the chief economist of the Brewers Association, to get their perspectives on the balance between new and core products through the pandemic and fall reset period, heading into 2021. Joining the discussion will be:

Terry Cekola, president of Elite Brands of Colorado

Bart Watson, chief economist of the Brewers Association

TBD

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Additional sponsors include Reyes Beer Division. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald.

Brewbound’s first virtual Brew Talks event in April brought together more than 1,800 beer industry professionals for the two-hour live-streamed event.

