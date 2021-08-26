Brew Talks Live Explores How to Connect with Generation Z Consumers

Generation Z consumers are coming of age, and the next Brew Talks meet up will explore marketing strategies to speak to this new generation of drinkers.

Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series will return with a live and in-person event from 1-4 p.m. MT on Thursday, September 9, at Herman’s Hideaway (1578 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado).

Industry leaders will meet for an afternoon session of networking, beers and high-level conversations.

Sharing strategies for marketing to new legal-drinking-age consumers in authentic ways will be:

Teo Hunter, co-founder of Crowns & Hops;

Dave Knospe, senior brand manager for New Belgium Brewing’s Voodoo Ranger and Fruit Smash Hard Seltzer brands;

Mary Ann Caram, marketing director of COOP Ale Works.

Brewbound announced the full agenda for the event today. Doors will open at 1 p.m. MT, with the first panel starting at 1:30 p.m. MT.

The first conversation will explore innovation within the traditional beer space and the evolution of marketing and packaging of long-time core beers at a time when most innovation efforts are focused on beyond beer offerings such as hard seltzers and canned cocktails.

Dogfish Head co-founder Sam Calagione, New Belgium Brewing CEO Steve Fechheimer and Bell’s Brewery EVP Carrie Yunker will discuss the strategies behind their top product lines, from the iconic 60 Minute IPA, Fat Tire Amber Ale and Two Hearted Ale, to newer franchises such as Hazy-O IPA, Voodoo Ranger and the Official line.

The second panel is slated to begin at 2:45 p.m. MT following a break for networking and beers.

Registration is now open. Tickets for the live event for brewery, distributor, retailers and trade group members cost $29. The first 50 in-person attendees will receive a Dogfish Head hat.

Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a beer industry non-profit that will be announced in the coming days.

Register here.

For those who can’t attend in person, Brew Talks will stream live for free at Brewbound.com.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head Craft Brewery and O-I. Additional sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division, Ska Fabricating, G&D Chillers, John I. Haas, and Inland Packaging. Supplier and services companies interested in sponsoring future editions of Brew Talks should contact Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

Brewbound’s parent company, BevNet, will be actively monitoring local, state, and federal guidelines with regard to vaccine and mask requirements, as well as current COVID conditions, and will advise our attendees regarding those policies at our events as our event dates get closer. Our top priorities are for the well-being, health and livelihoods of our attendees, exhibitors, vendors, and staff.

