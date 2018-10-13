Wisconsin Brewing Company, Heineken and UW­­–Madison Students Collaborate on Wild Lager

VERONA, Wis. — Wisconsin Brewing Company, Heineken, and UW­­–Madison students are collaborating to brew a wild lager beer with a strain of yeast discovered in Wisconsin by UW Professor of Genetics Chris Todd Hittinger and his students.

Our story begins years ago and far, far away from Wisconsin. In 2011, in the remote forests of Patagonia, Argentina, Hittinger helped discover and identify one of the parents of the modern lager yeast, Saccharomyces eubayanus. What makes S. eubayanus special? This “Wild Lager” yeast paired with the bread-and-ale yeast S. cerevisiae to create a 500-year old hybrid, which has enabled brewers to cold-brew lager beer and is responsible for one of the world’s most popular alcoholic beverages, with annual sales of $250 billion.

Flash forward to a few years later when Hittinger’s lab found S. eubayanus for the first time in North America at Indian Mound Park, near Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Wild Lager

Since its discovery in Patagonia, Heineken has taken a keen interest in S. eubayanus. After two years of experimentation, Heineken developed H41 Patagonia, the first in Heineken’s Wild Lager limited-edition Series. Because of Heineken’s experience with the yeast, and their relationship with the University of Wisconsin through the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF), they have been assisting Wisconsin Brewing Company and Campus Craft Brewery by sharing their experience in working with this new, wild yeast species.

Wisconsin Brewing Company & Campus Craft Brewery

Now, students are brewing at Wisconsin Brewing Company, with support from Heineken, with the goal of creating the first Wild Lager brewed in North America.

For five years, the Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona has brought UW–Madison food science students into the brewery to give them hands-on experience and established the Campus Craft Brewery. In an independent study class, students work with brewmaster Kirby Nelson to select a style and then develop and test a recipe. They brew the final product at commercial scale and make it widely available, including at the Wisconsin Union.

“What’s new here is that we’re actually pushing the boundaries of knowledge by testing these new strains that undergraduate researchers in my lab have isolated from nature,” says Hittinger. “This is a new type of product.”

About Wisconsin Brewing Company

Wisconsin Brewing Company is a craft beer production and brand marketing company located in Verona, Wisconsin. Founded by brothers Carl and Mark Nolen and Brewmaster Kirby Nelson, Wisconsin Brewing began brewing in 2013. For more information, please visit www.wisconsinbrewingcompany.com.