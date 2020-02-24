Full Service Contract Manufacturing Facility

Wyndridge Farm Brewing is a dedicated team ready to assist you on your contract project. Pennsylvania Manufacturer of Beer, Hard Cider, Hard Seltzer & Non Alcoholic beverages.

* 8,000 SQ FT Warehouse with Cold Storage

* Loading Dock with ability to unload FTL’s

* Production Equipment

* Cellar

* (4) 30bbl Fermenters

* (1) 30bbl Brite

* (1) 40bbl Brite

* (4) 90bbl Fermenters

* (1) 90bbl Brite

* (8) 150bbl Uni’s

* Over 30,000bbls of fermentation capacity

* Filtration

* Alfa Laval Brew 80 Centrifuge

* Sterile Filtration

* Lenticular

* Crossflow Filtration for Hard Cider & Hard Seltzer products

* Pneumatic Scale Angelus CB100 Canning Line – capable of filling 12oz & 16oz cans

* Keg Washer and Keg Filling Equipment

* On-Site Laboratory

* Quality Control

* DO, CO2 Measurements

* Gehaltemeter

* Shipping ( Optional)

* Packaging Material available

* Highly skilled team that can assist in helping to develop recipes

On-Site Apple Press

New to our facility is our On-Site Apple Press. Full service custom press with the ability to tailor a cider program to meet our customers needs. We offer single varietal and blends from some of the best apples grown in South Central Pennsylvania. Wyndridge Farm Brewing will also provide custom press operations for cideries, wineries, distilleries and beer makers in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

For more information on the Apple Press, please contract brett@wyndridge.com

Contact us today!

Email: shannon@wyndridge.com

Phone: 717.430.0858

Address: 885 South Pleasant Ave., Dallastown, PA 17313

