Brew Pipeline Launches Oktoberfest Collection this Fall with Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers and Surly Brewing Company

Brew Pipeline, a direct-access platform between craft brewers and new markets, announced today it’s launching an Oktoberfest collection with Framingham’s Jack’s Abby Brewing and Minneapolis’ Surly Brewing Company. Brew Pipeline’s flagship program, Guest Brewer, will bring top-rated Oktoberfest beers from both breweries, listed as Top 100 in the World, to more than 30 new markets this fall.

“We are incredibly saddened that Germany’s Oktoberfest will be canceled this fall,” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline.

“Hopefully bringing some of America’s best Oktoberfest beers to more parts of the country will create excitement here stateside.” “These two beers say a lot about who we are as a craft lager brewery,” says Rob Day, senior director of marketing of Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers. “House Lager is a go-to beer that we have spent years perfecting and Copper Legend is easily one of the best Oktoberfest beers brewed in the U.S. These beers are easy to choose when introducing ourselves to new fans around the country and Brew Pipeline is an easy choice as a partner to facilitate that. We know these beers have fans far beyond our typical borders and Brew Pipeline’s unique model allows us to get those fans the beer, even if only for a short time. They have a system in place that makes it incredibly efficient to share our beers with a lot more friends.”

Product specs include:

Jack’s Abby Copper Legend Octoberfest

5.7% ABV / 22 IBUs

Malty, smooth and exceedingly drinkable lager, brewed with noble hops

12-pack cans, $15.99-17.99 PTC

Jack’s Abby House Lager Bier

5.2% ABV / 18 IBUs

Sweet and golden with a full malty body, inspired by the country lagers of Bavaria

15-pack cans, $15.99-17.99 PTC

Surly Oktoberfest Lager

6% ABV

Rich, sweet and malty, but finishes dry and clean with an ever-so-slight touch of hops

12-pack cans, $15.99-17.99 PTC

The deadline for distributors to place orders is May 29. Please contact Brew Pipeline directly for more information.

About Guest Brewer

Guest Brewer is Brew Pipeline’s flagship program, connecting award-winning and highly rated craft brewers to new markets for limited-time sales. Its online portal provides a one-stop solution for marketing, cooperation, transport and registration. The program connects the best craft brewers in the industry with the most capable distributors across the top 100 US markets, allowing breweries the opportunity to test new markets and reach even more fans across the country. For more information, visit www.brewpipeline.com and follow on social media at @brewpipeline

About Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers

Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers has been brewing world-class lager using traditional German standards and American innovation since 2011. Founded by brothers Jack, Eric, and Sam Hendler, Jack’s Abby has become a mainstay of the craft brewing scene in the Northeast and nationwide. Since its inception, the brewery has continued to uphold its mission of brewing lagers and only lagers. This mission challenges the idea that lagers belong to macro brewers and allows consumers to expand their palates and perceptions of what craft beer can be. jacksabby.com

About Surly Brewing Co.

You do enough settling. That’s part of life. You owe it to yourself to drink a beer that doesn’t settle. Not settling drives Surly. It’s what drove us to convert a Brooklyn Center abrasives factory to a brewery in 2004. It’s what drove Surly’s owner, Omar Ansari, to go bar to bar, asking them to carry our beer. It’s what drove us to earn medals from the Great American Beer Festival and Best Brewery in America honors. It’s what drove us to change a Minnesota law that had been on the books since Prohibition. It’s what drove us to build a state-of-the-art destination brewery in the heart of the Twin Cities in 2014 featuring a massive beer hall, pizza place, outdoor beer garden, company store and event center. And it’s what drives us today. Surly’s not for everyone. It’s for you. Don’t settle. Get Surly.