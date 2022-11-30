Zupan’s Markets Partners with Ferment Brewing Co. for 22nd Installment in Farm-to-Market Lineup

PORTLAND, Oregon – Zupan’s Markets has partnered with Hood River’s Ferment Brewing Co. to release the No. 22 Stout, which is the 22nd collaboration in its Farm-to-Market lineup. Immensely rich and roasty, this Farm-to-Market Imperial Stout was aged in freshly dumped Colorado craft whiskey barrels, imparting a bold streak of American oak, vanilla and warm toffee notes.

“We’re excited to once again partner with Ferment Brewing Co., this time on the release of our 22nd offering in the Farm-to-Market series,” said Zupan’s Markets President and CEO Mike Zupan. “The No. 22 Stout pours dark and opaque with a wonderful caramel head. Both chocolatey and boozy on the palette, the delicate carbonation balances perfectly with the weightiness of this rich stout. That said, it’s the perfect fireside sipper for the holidays.”

The No. 22 Stout is a classic Imperial Stout that has been elevated to a decadent texture, having spent seven months in fresh Colorado whiskey barrels. With a 14.3% ABV, the nose is defined by aromatic notes of red fruit and the warmth of whiskey, before settling softly on full-bodied malts with a lip-smacking sweetness. It pairs perfectly with a chilly evening, warm blanket and cozy nights by the fire.

“The No. 22 Stout marks the third collaboration we’ve worked on with Zupan’s Markets for their Farm-to-Market series,” said Ferment Brewing Co.’s Brewmaster Dan Peterson. “They’re so supportive of Oregon’s craft breweries, and it has been exciting to work with them once again on a special stout release for the holiday season. Creamy and bold, it’ll be the perfect fireside companion as we head into the Pacific Northwest’s winter months.”

Ferment Brewing Co.’s No. 22 Stout is available at all three Zupan’s Markets locations in a 16.9 ounce bottle for $14.99. A supply will also be available at Ferment Brewing in Hood River for a limited time.

Farm to Market Beer Profile

ABV: 14.3% Tasting Notes: The No. 22 Stout spent seven months in Colorado craft whiskey barrels, which has resulted in notes of American oak, vanilla, warm toffee and a satisfyingly sweet finish. Rich and full — yet balanced with light carbonation — it’s sure to become your new favorite fireside sipper. Its chocolatey notes make for a natural pairing with dark chocolate, or it can be enjoyed with roasted or grilled meats, roasted root vegetables, lentils and freshly shucked oysters.

About Ferment Brewing Co.

Ferment is a modern brewery that fuses traditional farmhouse techniques with a forward-thinking scientific approach. Born out of an appreciation for the art of fermentation, Ferment offers a unique family of beers and kombuchas that tap the wild terrain of the Columbia River Gorge for inspiration and foraged ingredients.

About Zupan’s Markets

Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for more than 40 years. Zupan’s Markets has three locations that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible.

https://fermentbrewing.com