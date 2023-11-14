Zupan’s Markets and Ferment Brewing Company Partner for the 27th Installment Of The Grocer’s Farm-To-Market Lineup

PORTLAND, Ore.— The local, family-run Zupan’s Markets is continuing its series of farm-to-market brews, and for its 27th installment, the gourmet grocer is once again partnering with Ferment Brewing Company. This time, the Hood River brewery has developed a barrel-aged imperial stout — this high-alcohol holiday ale is aged in a mix of bourbon barrels and red wine barrels that once held bourbon. The result is a rich, dark stout with notes of red wine, perfect for holiday parties and dinners.

“As the days get shorter, colder, and wetter, it’s time to put away the light brew and reach for a darker, richer ale, like this barrel-aged stout.” said Zupan’s Markets President and CEO Mike Zupan. “You can pair this with your holiday dinner, or savor it with dessert. It’s a balanced beer that is both ready to drink now, or to let chill in your cellar for a few years.”

Ferment Brewing Company’s Farm-To-Market stout is exclusively available at all three Zupan’s Markets locations. The stout is sold in 500 ml bottles for $15.99, and will be available for a limited time only.

Farm to Market Stout Profile

ABV: 13%

Tasting Notes: Rich and full-bodied with notes of red wine and dark cocoa.

Food Pairings: Lamb and rosemary potatoes; roasted turkey dinner with bitter greens and stuffing; and poached pears with Zupan’s Vanilla ice cream and bourbon caramel sauce.

About Ferment Brewing Co.

Ferment is a modern brewery that fuses traditional farmhouse techniques with a forward-thinking scientific approach. Born out of an appreciation for the art of fermentation, Ferment offers a unique family of beers and kombuchas that tap the wild terrain of the Columbia River Gorge for inspiration and foraged ingredients.

About Zupan’s Markets

Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for more than 45 years. Zupan’s Markets has three locations that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible.

