Zebra Hop to Launch Nationwide on Rare Disease Day

Approximately 1 in 10 Americans are living with rare diseases. These diseases, often life-long and life-threatening, can cause physical and intellectual disabilities. Despite their prevalence, rare diseases receive limited research attention, leaving affected individuals and their families facing significant challenges.

Zebra Hop aims to change that narrative by raising awareness and funds for research, treatments, and support services. The Collaborative Spirit Jonathan Kowalske, driven by his son Mac’s diagnosis, partnered with NORD, a national steward in the rare disease community since 1983. The collaboration seeks to shed light on the struggles faced by those with rare diseases, encouraging inclusivity, support, and compassion. Zebra Hop stands as a testament to the power of unity, illustrating how the craft of brewing can be harnessed to drive meaningful change.

Join the Zebra Hop collaboration with a target release date of Rare Disease Day 2024 (February 29, 2024, the rarest of days), Jonathan Kowalske is reaching out to encourage breweries across the country to come together and create a unique and delicious beer, using new or advanced brewing ingredients to resemble advanced medical research to find a cure. He hopes all breweries will consider joining the Zebra Hop collaboration this year, making a meaningful impact in the rare disease community.

If your brewery’s schedule doesn’t allow you to create a whole new beer, he hopes that you could re-name, re-label, or re-create an existing beer. Omega Yeast, Malteurop, and Blue Label Packaging are

graciously offering discounts to participating breweries.

How You Can Contribute

Zebra Hop invites beer enthusiasts, advocates, and the public to join this important cause. By enjoying Zebra Hop, individuals can actively contribute to the initiative. Proceeds from the sales will directly support NORD’s mission to empower rare disease patients, caregivers, and families. By raising a glass of Zebra Hop, supporters

become advocates, fostering understanding and support for those living with rare diseases.

About Component Brewing

Component Brewing is a small family-owned brewery based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, known for its exceptional IPA, Lager, and Fruited Sours. Beyond crafting quality beers, Component Brewing is committed to fostering inclusivity and accessibility within the community. Through the Zebra Hop initiative, the brewery aims to leverage its collaborative nature to create a positive impact on the lives of individuals with rare diseases.

Join the Movement, Raise a Glass, Make a Difference!

About NORD

NORD, the National Organization for Rare Disorders has been a steadfast partner for those battling rare diseases since 1983. Their mission-driven approach ensures that every person with a rare disease, along with their families, receives the support they need. NORD is dedicated to reimagining a future where individuals with rare diseases can lead their best lives, supported, seen, heard, and connected.

For More Information:

https://zebrahop.com/