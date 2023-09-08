POTTSVILLE, Penn.— D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., the Oldest Brewery in America, announced its partnership with accomplished professional soccer player Alejandro Zendejas, current winger for Liga MX Club América. This partnership marks another way Yuengling is providing sports fans of legal drinking age with unmatched opportunities, as the brand announced its first-ever Major League Soccer (MLS) partnership withAustin FC earlier this year.

As part of this inspiring partnership, Zendejas will serve as an ambassador forFLIGHT by Yuengling, the Next Generation of Light Beer. Zendejas will represent the brand via social media, engaging point of sale materials and personal appearances to provide fans with unforgettable experiences. A low carb and low-calorie light beer,FLIGHT by Yuengling brings great taste for all occasions, including celebrating wins on the soccer field.

“We are thrilled to work with Alejandro Zendejas to reach new fans with our Next Generation of Light Beer,” said Pat Pikunas, General Manager, The Yuengling Company. “As we build our presence throughout Texas and in other markets, we look forward to having Zendejas serve as our FLIGHT by Yuengling ambassador, as his impressive career trajectory perfectly embodies the spirit of this beer.”

Zendejas began his calling to professional soccer in 2014 with MLS team FC Dallas. From there, Zendejas ventured into the heart of Mexican football, signing with Liga MX Chivas of Guadalajara and later joined Club Necaxa in 2020. Two years later, his rise to success landed him at the top of professional soccer as Zendejas officially committed to join ClubAmérica on a permanent basis.

“I am honored to work with Yuengling, a brand with 194 years of family-owned heritage and is known for its commitment to providing quality beer and memorable experiences to fans,” said Alejandro Zendejas. “As someone who is equally as passionate about my deep roots, I am thrilled to be an ambassador forFLIGHT by Yuengling and to make the oldest brewery in America part of my celebrations throughout my soccer career.”

Zendejasembodies the pride and passion of FLIGHT by Yuenglingwith his impeccable drive to pursue success and personal growth,on and off the field.

Family owned and operated for 194 years, Yuengling brews a beer for every taste. FLIGHT by Yuenglingwas developed by six-generations of brewing expertise – delivering a crisp, refreshing, upscale light beer with 2.6 grams of carbs, 95 calories and 4.2% ABV.

About D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery, is family-owned and operated since 1829. Principal beer brands include Yuengling Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Premium, Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale, Oktoberfest, Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter, FLIGHT by Yuengling, and Bongo Fizz.? Production is supplied by two breweries in Pottsville, PA and one in Tampa, FL. A separate joint venture called The Yuengling Company was established with Molson Coors Beverage Company to expand production and distribution further west. Yuengling beer is currently available in 26 states with recent expansion into Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

About Alejandro Zendejas

Alejandro Zendejas Saavedra is a professional soccer player known for his electrifying style of play. He is a current player of Club America and the USMNT. Born on February 7, 1998, in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, Alejandro has made a significant impact in both the United States and Mexican soccer scenes. His journey reflects a unique commitment to the game, transcending borders and uniting fans worldwide.

