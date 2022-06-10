Yards Brewing Co., BruYou, and Share Food Program Launch Program to Fight Hunger Through Drinking Beer

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Buy a drink and fight hunger at the same time? BruYou, the Philadelphia-based drink-buying app, is teaming up with Yards Brewing Co. and Share Food Program in an effort to support the fight against hunger.

From now until June 30, 2022, $1 from every “Yards Share Beer” purchased through the BruYou app will go to Share Food Program’s mission to provide nutritional security and accessible food for families throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.

Simply download the BruYou app, choose the option to buy a friend (or yourself) a drink, select Yards as the brewery, and select the “Yards Share Beer”. There is no limit to how many Yards Share Beers” you can purchase, so the more you purchase, the more you help fight hunger.

Beers purchased can be redeemed at the Yards Brewing Co. taproom in Philadelphia, PA at any time.

Yards founder, Tom Kehoe, and the Yards Crew share a commitment to supporting the good people and organizations making their backyard a better place to live and work. Their “Brew Unto Others” motto reflects their commitment to quality, community, and sustainability. It’s also a call-to-action, encouraging people to get together, to enjoy a Yards beer, each other’s company, and to Brew Unto Others every day.

What better way to do this than by drinking or gifting a beer to fight hunger.

As Share Food Program puts it, “It’s simple, and makes a huge impact for folks in need.”

Share Food Program is the leading hunger-relief organization in the Greater Philadelphia region, working to eradicate food insecurity through food distribution, education, and advocacy.

Since we last wrote about BruYou during the height of the pandemic (link to article), they have grown significantly and are now partnered with over 75 breweries, bars, and restaurants across multiple states, with the largest presence in PA and NJ.

“Our focus has always been twofold,” says BruYou CEO Ryan Perri. “We aim to connect people and allow them to send a drink to a friend, even when they are not together, and to create an additional revenue source for bars, restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries. Partnering with great breweries and non-profits alike to support big causes is really excited for us. As Philly natives, we are both thrilled and honored to be partnering with Yards and Share and look forward to seeing the impact we can facilitate towards the fight against hunger.”

About BruYou

BruYou is the premier app to send and receive drinks. Simply pick a friend, a bar, a drink, and within seconds you’re sharing a drink with a friend. Now those moments you want to celebrate can now be shared with just a few clicks. Birthday? Promotion? Trying to get someone off the couch? Use BruYou.

From purchase to pour, BruYou is your new, fun, and interactive way to stay connected through one of our favorite pastimes.

BruYou is a digital marketplace connecting people to their favorite bars, breweries, and restaurants. Founded by Philadelphia locals in 2021, BruYou is an extra revenue source for businesses and an excellent way for people to stay connected through buying a drink.

About Share Food Program

Share Food Program is the leading hunger-relief organization in the Greater Philadelphia region, working to eradicate food insecurity through food distribution, education, and advocacy. Through quality partnerships with nearly 800 schools and more than 450 community-based organizations across the region, Share Food Program serves hundreds of thousands of family members and neighbors in need in the Greater Philadelphia region every month

For More Information:

