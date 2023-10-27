Wormtown Brewery Launches New Year-Round Hazy IPA, Be Smooth

WORCESTER, Mass.— Wormtown Brewery announces the launch of their newest year-round offering, Be Smooth. This hazy New England style IPA will be available across Massachusetts on November 1st, 2023, and will be distributed throughout Wormtown Brewery’s New England footprint beginning January 2024.

True to its name, Be Smooth is a juicy, hazy IPA full of exciting hop aromas while remaining smooth to taste. “We experimented with different brewing techniques to bring you the smoothest New England IPA we could” says Scott Drake, Head Brewer at Wormtown Brewery. “We are known for our traditional west and east coast IPAs and decided we needed a full New England IPA to include in our year-round portfolio. We can appeal to a wider range of hop lovers by bringing more IPA variety to what we offer.”

Wormtown Brewery is known for their flagship beer, Be Hoppy, a West Coast style IPA. Be Smooth was originally introduced as a part of the brewery’s “Be You” Variety Pack, which was released for a limited time in May of 2023. Be Smooth was received well in the market and has been in high demand since. Adding this hazy New England style IPA to the brewery’s year-round portfolio falls in line with the brewery’s mission to celebrate the community through the love of beer. “We want to provide something that appeals to everyone – the silky, smooth, soft, fruity characteristics of Be Smooth will appeal to so many Wormtown drinkers” says Kim Golinski, President of Wormtown Brewery.

Be Smooth will be available along with Be Hoppy at liquor stores, bars and restaurants across Massachusetts starting November 1st, 2023. You can also enjoy this new beer and many other offerings at their taprooms located in Worcester, Ma and Foxborough, Ma.

For More Information:

https://wormtownbrewery.com/beers/be-smooth/