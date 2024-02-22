Women’s Month Collective Unites Female Brewery and Spirits Representatives in March

SHEBOYGAN, Wis.— Women’s Beer and Spirits Collective – a unique Women’s Month collaboration of female representatives – continues to grow and brew interest. The midwest collaboration of females in the brewery industry is expanding to include more breweries and, new this year, three spirits companies are on board to support. Spanning the Midwest, with the concentration of support in the Milwaukee-area, this collaboration’s mission is to raise awareness of females in the male-dominated craft beer and spirits industry while raising funds for select nonprofit organizations.

“We are so excited for year three of our women’s month events. We have new faces, new companies, and new partners to execute our goal of bringing women in the industry together and raising money for Sojourner Family Peace Center,” said Julianna Pierandozzi, Sales Representative of 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. and Women’s Month initiative co-founder. “We will have almost 40 unique events throughout the month for people to participate in and support our cause.”

With the goal of raising $10,000, the initiative is an ongoing supporter of Milwaukee-based Sojourner Family Peace Center (familypeacecenter.org), the largest nonprofit provider of domestic violence prevention and intervention services in Wisconsin. This year the female-led crew will also donate a portion of the funds raised to:

Pink Boots Society – aims to assist, inspire and encourage women and non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry to advance their careers through education.

Safe Harbor Sheboygan – provides services to reach out to those affected by sexual assault and domestic abuse; provide support to those in crisis; and to educate individuals, families and the community, with the tools needed to empower them to live lives free of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Fundraising opportunities include:

Attend and support at an onsite events (see schedule below)

Several grocery and liquor stores will display participating breweries’ products with a special Women’s Month Display with QR Code for online donations.

Point-of-purchase donation displays at various bars and restaurants

Donations can also be made online at familypeacecenter.org/donate.

The support continues to grow from the region’s breweries. The number of breweries has grown from the inaugural five breweries in 2022 to 14 breweries in 2024. New this year, the spirits industry is joining the coalition.

2024 Women’s Beer and Spirits Collective Representatives | Spirits

Tullamore D.E.W. – Samantha Chapnick, Associate at William Grant & Sons | Based in Milwaukee

State Line Distillery (Madison) – Molly McCollum, Field Sales Representative at State Line Distillery Based in Madison

Brown-Forman – Abigail Watters, Key Accounts and Activation Manager | Based in Milwaukee, and Erica Hanson, Wisconsin On Premise Market Manager | Based in Milwaukee

2024 Women’s Beer and Spirits Collective Representatives | Breweries

3 Floyds and WarPigs USA Brewing (Munster, Ind.) – Morgan Trace, Sales Representative

| Based in Madison

3 Sheeps Brewing Co. (Sheboygan) – Julianna Pierandozzi, Sales Representative | Based in Milwaukee

Bell’s Brewery (Comstock, Mich.) and New Belgium Brewing Company (Fort Collins, Colo.) – Clare Twietmeyer, Sales Representative | Based in Milwaukee

*Downeast Cider House (East Boston, Mass.) – Kailey Baez, Sales Representative | Based in Milwaukee

*Founders/Avery Brewing (Grand Rapids, Mich. / Boulder, Colo.) – Lauren Burghardt, Sales Representative | Based in Milwaukee

Great Lakes Brewing Co. (Cleveland, Ohio) – Breanne Berger, Sales Representative | Based in Madison

New Barons Brewery Cooperative (Milwaukee) – Heidi Dalibor, Owner | Based in Milwaukee

Revolution Brewing (Chicago, Ill.) – Maggie Skinner, Sales Representative | Based in Milwaukee

Surly Brewing Co. (Minneapolis, Minn.) – Amanda Olson, Sales Representative | Based in Madison

*Young Blood Beer Co. (Madison) and Saturday (Madison) – Chelsea Vecchione, Sales Representative | Based in Milwaukee

*denotes new Women’s Month participants

2024 Women’s Month Events Overview

The kick-off event is set for March 1 starting at 6pm at Izzy Hops Swig & Nosh at 2311 N. Murray Avenue (Milwaukee). Additional events will be hosted at various locations throughout the month of March.

All event dates and details are available on Facebook. Participating Women’s Beer and Spirits Collective venues include:

– 3rd St. Market Hall (Milwaukee)

– Aftershock (Madison)

– Bad Moon (Milwaukee)

– The Brass Tap (Milwaukee)

– Cactus Club (Milwaukee)

– Captain Mike’s (Kenosha)

– Centraal (Milwaukee)

– Craftsman (Madison)

– Dexter’s (Madison)

– Dugout 54 (Milwaukee)

– Elwood’s (Milwaukee)

– Heirloom MKE (Milwaukee)

– High Hat Lounge (Milwaukee)

– Highland House (Mequon)

– Holey Mackerel (Milwaukee)

– Hounds and Tap (Menomonee Falls)

– I/O Arcade (Madison)

– Izzy Hops (Milwaukee)

– Lucille (Madison)

– MKE Burger Co. (Franklin)

– New Barons (Milwaukee)

– Reunion (West Allis)

– Station No. 6 (West Allis)

– Sugar Maple (Milwaukee)

– Up North Tavern (Milwaukee)

– The Vault (Milwaukee)

– The Void (Racine)

– Walker’s Pint (Milwaukee)

– XRay (Milwaukee)

The following venues will host special offers and donations throughout the month:

– 3rd St. Market Hall (Milwaukee)

– 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. (Sheboygan)

– Bars and Rec Locations (Milwaukee)

– Camino (Milwaukee)

– Camino (West Allis)

– Dugout 54 (Milwaukee)

– Draft & Vessel (Wauwatosa)

– Erv’s Mug (Oak Creek)

– Forward Craft & Coffee (Madison)

Sheboygan’s 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. Continues Support of Women’s Month

Inaugural coalition supporter 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. continues to be a pillar of this Women’s Month initiative. Each month the brewery selects a non-profit organization to support, ranging from food pantries to The Human Society to organizations like those selected by the Women’s Beer and Spirits Collective.The brewery has supported the Women’s Month initiatives since its inception in 2022 as one of the five founding brewery participants.

This year, the specialty 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. beer Lady Lupulin IPA will be featured for the month of March that was crafted by female cellar team member Kate Thomma. The brewery will donate 50 cents per pint sold at the taproom to Safe Harbor of Sheboygan.

Name: Lady Lupulin IPA

Description: an IPA brewed in partnership with Pink Boots Society made with HBC636, El Dorado, Ahtanum, and Idaho 7 hops.

ABV: 6%

Brewer’s Note: The beer will give notes of berry, citrus and a touch of floral earthiness.

Availability Note: This beer will be on-tap at various Women’s Month participating bars and restaurants, on-tap and as 6-packs in the taproom and available throughout Wisconsin as the rotating beer in the New! Variety Hop Pack. A fruited-variant of Lady Lupulin will exclusively be available at the 3 Sheeps Taproom.

“I am so honored to once again be a part of this year’s Pink Boots brewing collaboration. This year we decided to do something a little different from last year. We will be including the IPA, which we are calling Lady Lupulin, into the 3 Sheeps Hop Pack,” said Thomma. “We are also brewing a fruit variation just for our taproom! I’m excited to share Lady Lupulin with everyone. Cheers!”

Limited-edition 3 Sheeps Women’s Month Beer will be available on draft at the brewery’s taproom at 1837 North Avenue in Sheboygan with a special release party to be announced. Several of the Women’s Month participating bars will also feature these beers on draft.

About Women’s Beer and Spirits Collective

A collaboration led by female beverage industry representatives in timing with Women’s Month in March to raise awareness for females in a male-dominated craft beer industry that in turn raises money for anyone affected by domestic violence. In 2022, the inaugural Women’s Month collaboration effort of females in the brewery industry was led by five representatives supporting the 11 events that raised $2,119. The 2023 goal was set at $4,000 with breweries committed to match donations (up to $2,000). Last year’s effort raised $8,000 through its 23 events and corresponding efforts.

About 3 Sheeps Brewing Co.

3 Sheeps Brewing Co. was founded in April 2011. The brewery and taproom are located in Sheboygan, Wis. 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. distributes craft beer and Cloudless Hard Seltzer throughout Wisconsin.

For More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/womensbeerandspiritscollective