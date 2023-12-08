WINTER HOLBEN Designs Epigram Brew Co. in Tyngsboro, MA

Epigram Brew Co., located in a popular area of Tyngsboro, MA, has delivered a truly unique brewery experience to it’s community and beyond. WINTER HOLBEN was tasked with transforming a former pet daycare facility into a light-filled large scale craft brewery, retail shop, restaurant and function space. Distinctive interior features including custom wood installations and metal work add interest to the large industrial building in addition to the integration of new windows, garage doors creating a connection to the large and inviting beer garden.

“Working with Winter Holben felt like a true partnership throughout the design and building process. The communication was excellent, and design ideas speak for themselves… people are raving about the building and experience they helped create!” said Jeff White, Partner.

Design Features Include:

Integration of state-of-the-art 10 BBL brewhouse

A combined 400 person restaurant and function space

Impressive bar that views the brew house with custom millwork, beer menu, and tap details

Up to 20 brews per tap wall to service each leg of the bar

2000 sq ft beer garden that flows into the restaurant with glass garage doors and storefront windows

Integrated stage area for live music that flexes with a community table

Flexible mezzanine space for small events or overflow seating with a unique elevated view of the restaurant and brewery

geometric wood patterned brand walls that greet patrons upon arrival

retail store with a variety of custom displays

