Wild T Releases Cranberry Hard Tea for the Holidays

Wild T, the lineup of delicious hard teas with enticing flavor profiles from Wild Ohio Brewing Company, releases its latest flavor – Cranberry. At 8% ABV, this winter-inspired flavor is perfect for enjoying around the holiday table. Wild T Cranberry is now available on draft and in 16-ounce cans, only in Ohio.

The tart, juicy cranberry is a holiday staple that provides a pleasing contrast to savory dishes like turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes. You’ve likely enjoyed this merry little berry in sauce, juice and dessert form, but you’ve never had it like this! Brewed with a blend of green and black tea and infused with delicious cranberry, Wild T Cranberry brings a little extra sparkle to the season.

Wild T’s hard teas feature rare flavors and the unique, refreshing tastes of all-vegan ingredients and loose-leaf green and black tea sourced from India. Every Wild T offering is an all-natural, gluten-free refresher with no artificial flavorings.

“Most wintery beverages are served hot or heavily spiced. While those certainly have their place, we wanted to offer something very different. Wild T Cranberry offers an abundance of holiday flavor that’s crisp and refreshing rather than rich or overly sweet,” said Wild Ohio Brewing President Joe Noll.

Wild T Cranberry pairs best with the comfort and joy of the holiday season. Whether you’re hosting family or picking up a treat to share for a holiday gathering, look for Wild T at an Ohio beverage retailer near you using the Wild T finder.

About Wild T

Wild T’s delicious lineup of hard teas feature rare, refreshing flavor profiles. All Wild T flavors, including Original (5% ABV), Black Cherry Bourbon Barrel (9% ABV) and Strawberry Pineapple (9% ABV) are gluten-free, made with all-natural, vegan ingredients from Wild Ohio Brewing Company. Find Wild T at retailers in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Kentucky and Connecticut using the Wild T finder.

For More Information:

https://wildohiobrewing.com/