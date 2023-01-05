Wild Leap Craft Beverages Announces Specialty South Downtown Atlanta-Honored Beer

LAGRANGE, Georgia – Wild Leap, Georgia-based brewery, distillery and winery, announces the release of a new beer “SouthDown”, a Piña Colada Double IPA that honors the opening of their brand-new Atlanta taproom in Centennial Yards. SouthDown joins Wild Leap’s exceptional line of delicious products and will be exclusively offered at select retailers in Atlanta.

“To celebrate the opening of our new location in Atlanta, we decided to look at some of our favorite recipes and combine some elements to create something new,” said Chris Elliot, Chief Brewing Officer. “We are big fans of both coconut and pineapple in our IPAs, so we decided to create a Piña Colada Double IPA featuring toasted coconut flakes, pineapple, and lime puree.”

SouthDown has refreshing fruity and hazy notes for drinkers. This beer is a Piña Colada-inspired ale featuring coconut and citrus-flavored hops, sitting at an ABV 9.0%, IBU 44. Wild Leap adds toasted coconut to the mash and finishes the beer with tropical flavors from a pineapple and lime puree.

“We started with our full-bodied hazy IPA with tons of flaked oats and used two coconut-forward hops: Sabro Cryo and HBC 472. We also used our hand-picked varieties Citra and Simcoe for some citrus notes,” said Elliot. “The result is a beautiful, hoppy Piña Colada-inspired double IPA that we think people are going to love drinking at our new location!”

Wild Leap’s Atlanta taproom is now open at 125 Ted Turner Drive NW, Atlanta GA, 30303. The newly renovated taproom encompasses close to 16,000 square feet and will offer a wide selection of their famous beverages with their full bar.

About Wild Leap

Established in 2017, Wild Leap provides consumers with exceptional craft beverages that range from beer, spirits and cocktails. Founders Rob Goldstein and Anthony Rodriguez saw a gap in the alcoholic beverage market, so they created drinkable, approachable and high-quality products. Hailing from LaGrange, Georgia, Wild Leap will soon have a multi-level, 15,340 square-foot brewery, distillery and event destination in Atlanta’s Centennial Yards. Wild Leap can be found across the southeast including Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama.

For More Information:

https://wildleap.com/beverage-finder/