Wild Leap Announces New Year-Round Beer: Island Haze

ATLANTA, Ga.— Wild Leap, LaGrange-based brewery, distillery and winery, announces its newest year-round beer release. Island Haze joins Wild Leap’s exceptional line-up of delicious products and will be available at retailers throughout Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina, as well as both the LaGrange and Atlanta taprooms. The new brew will hit the shelves and taps on Monday, June 19.

This fruited, Hazy IPA packs intense tropical flavors and is brewed with an experimental yeast that naturally creates passion fruit and guava aromas. Dry-hopped with Idaho 7 and Mosaic hops and fermented with pineapple and grapefruit purees, Island Haze offers the perfect hoppy fruit punch. Island Haze sits at an ABV 7.2% and 45 IBUs.

“We’re excited to add Island Haze to our list of year-round beers,” said Chris Elliott, Chief Brewing Officer of Wild Leap. “Our goal is to develop unique and delicious offerings for all types of beer lovers, and we believe this Hazy IPA will become a fan-favorite right up there with our signature Chance IPA.”

This new addition comes as Hazy IPAs continue to take the craft beer industry by storm. Emerging as a departure from the traditional clear and bitter IPAs, Hazy IPAs offer a fresh and unique experience for beer enthusiasts and newcomers alike. The juicy and fruit-forward flavor profile, along with the softer mouthfeel, makes this beer more accessible to a broader range of beer drinkers, including those who may not typically enjoy hop-forward brews.

About Wild Leap

Established in 2017, Wild Leap provides consumers with exceptional craft beverages that range from beer, spirits and cocktails. Founders Rob Goldstein and Anthony Rodriguez saw a gap in the alcoholic beverage market, so they created drinkable, approachable and high-quality products. Hailing from LaGrange, Georgia, Wild Leap now has a multi-level, 15,340 square-foot brewery, distillery and event destination in Atlanta’s Centennial Yards. Wild Leap can be found across the southeast including Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama.

https://wildleap.com/