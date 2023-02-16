White Labs Adds Dry Yeast to its Fermentation Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, California – White Labs liquid yeast has been a stalwart among home and professional brewers for decades, and the introduction of its new dry yeast format gives brewers another convenient option to add to their brewing toolbox.

Although liquid yeast remains the superior option for complex flavor and impressive fermentation aromas, the industry continues to find uses for the convenience and accessibility of dry yeast. After years of innovation and research, White Labs launches WLP001- California Ale Yeast in an active dry format, providing brewers anywhere in the world access to one of the brewing industry’s most popular strains without compromising on the quality brewers expect from White Labs yeast.

The launch of WLP001 dry yeast ensures brewers have the reliability of White Labs yeast, regardless of preference. With an extensive shelf-life, White Labs Dry Yeast offers a proven backup plan that keeps brew days on schedule. “While liquid yeast will always be our leading product for the best-quality beer, we wanted to ensure that brewers around the world had access to White Labs quality yeast, and specifically WLP001,” says Chris White, founder and CEO of White Labs. “Whether as a backup option to keep brew days on schedule, or to provide accessibility in our global markets, we want White Labs yeast to fuel brewer creativity and offer consistent fermentations.”

White Labs Dry Yeast is available today in WLP001 – California Ale Yeast, in professional-size 500-gram packages, with homebrew 11-gram packages anticipated to be available soon. Dry yeast can be purchased at yeastman.com and select retailers. At least two additional dry yeast strains are expected to launch in the summer of 2023. Consistent with all White Labs products, complete transparency in quality control data, including strain information and usage instructions, is available on-demand through a QR code on every package. White Labs’ online pitch rate calculator, available at yeastman.com, allows brewers to dial in a pitching rate for any batch for foolproof fermentation or guidance in adjusting the pitching rate to brewer preference.

“White Labs has spent 27 years continuously pushing the industry forward by finding new ways to innovate and expand offerings to meet brewer needs,” says Neva Parker, vice president of operations at White Labs. “This latest product has been a long-time coming, and one that will allow brewers anywhere in the world to access White Labs’ best-performing yeast by removing common customs barriers and increased shipping costs, along with the White Labs name you trust.”

About White Labs

For 27 years, White Labs has been committed to cultivating community and continually pushing the brewing industry forward by delivering verifiably consistent and tested liquid yeast as well as fermentation products, analysis and education to help professionals and enthusiasts alike craft the best beer, wine, kombucha, cider, mead, hard seltzer and spirits possible.

For More Information:

https://www.whitelabs.com