Whetstone Beer Co. Launches “Pints for Parks” Supporting VT State Parks

BRATTLEBORO, Vt.— “Brewing up adventure” isn’t just a motto for Whetstone Beer Co., it’s a way of life. Partners David Hiler, and Tim and Amy Brady were brought together by not just a love of beer, but also a love of adventure. Their years of exploring the beauty of Vermont State Parks has led them to launch the Pints for Parks project, a partnership benefitting Vermont State Parks through Vermont Parks Forever. Pints for Parks kicks off on May 6, at Jamaica State Park.

Pints for Parks is a collaboration between Whetstone Beer Co. and Vermont State Parks, where twice per year Whetstone will focus on a different State Park to create a unique, limited-edition beer celebrating that specific park. In addition, Whetstone will donate proceeds from all Pints for Parks beer to VT State Parks’ partner charity, Vermont Parks Forever.

“We are very excited about the Pints for Parks program and the opportunity to partner with Whetstone Beer Co. This program is a terrific way to celebrate Vermont’s amazing state park system and encourage folks to get outside” said Nate McKeen, Director of Vermont State Parks. “Whetstone is a terrific company to work with who understands the value of outdoor recreation and connecting people to the parks.”

The inaugural Pints for Parks launch celebration will take place on May 6th, 2023, from 12 pm to 4 pm at Jamaica State Park: 48 Salmon Hole Ln, Jamaica, VT 05343, with the release of a limited-edition Jamaica State Park Kolsch beer inspired by the park’s iconic Hamilton Falls, and the spring Whitewater Release on the West River.

“Jamaica State Park is the perfect park to showcase a Kolsch. This spring beer style is warm fermented – a nod to the tropical island which shares the park’s name – and cold conditioned like the West River which is fed by the park’s Hamilton Falls in springtime,” said Whetstone partner Tim Brady. “Somewhere between a lager and an ale, this Kolsch is well-balanced and subtle. It’s perfect for a warm spring day while relaxing after whitewater rafting or exploring your favorite state park. We couldn’t think of a more fitting brew to launch for our Pints for Parks program supporting all VT State Parks.”

“We are grateful for this creative partnership that will showcase Vermont’s beautiful state parks and raise awareness of Vermont Parks Forever (VPF), the foundation for Vermont’s state parks,” said Sarah Alberghini Winters, Executive Director, Vermont Parks Forever. “The support from Whetstone Beer Co. will bolster VPF’s efforts to expand nature education in the parks and provide more free entry through the Park Access Fund. Thanks Whetstone!”

About Whetstone Beer Co.

Whetstone Beer Co is a part of the Whetstone Brands family established in 2012, including The Station at Whetstone Beer Co., and River Garden Marketplace in Brattleboro, VT, and Kampfires Campground Inn & Entertainment with Scoops Ice Cream Shop, Putter’s Mini Golf, and the Pit Amphitheater in Dummerston, VT.

About Vermont State Parks

Vermont State Parks provides environmental education and information and supports the economies and values of local communities. Additionally, state parks promote, operate, and maintain a large and complex system of conserved lands, as well as both historic and modern facilities that are enjoyed by over half a million visitors every year. We work towards ensuring a safe, welcoming, and inclusive place for our staff, volunteers, and visitors.

About Vermont Parks Forever

Vermont Parks Forever is the nonprofit foundation for Vermont’s 55 state parks. VPF was founded in 2013 to enhance and protect Vermont’s state parks by inspiring stewardship of natural places, providing educational experiences, and improving access for those who would otherwise be unable to experience all the benefits the state parks have to offer.

For More Information:

https://www.whetstonebeer.com/