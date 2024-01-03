WeldWerks Brewing Company Announces 2024 Beer Release Calendar

GREELEY, Colo.— Following a tremendous year, which included the arrival of a new 30-barrel 4-vessel steam brewhouse, 180+ unique beers produced including 21 barrel-aged bottle releases, and 33 beer collaborations, WeldWerks Brewing Company is excitedly looking ahead to 2024. The Colorado brewery has selected their year-round and quarterly offerings, which will be available to 26 target markets across the country—more than double the number of markets in 2023.

“Especially with the brewhouse expansion, which gives us greater capacity to brew more beer at a more efficient rate, we’re able to stretch our legs quite a bit and explore more states and distribution partners,” says WeldWerks Sales Manager Chris Michener. “We’re excited that we’ll be reaching more people than ever before!”

In 2024, WeldWerks core and quarterly release brands will be available at participating retailers in the target markets beyond Colorado: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Washington State.

The selection of WeldWerks’ 2024 beer release calendar was a collaborative effort among brewing, sales, marketing, and new this year—consumers.

“We decided to open up our 4th quarter Hazy Double India Pale Ale selection to our loyal customers. We believe that providing them with the opportunity to have their voices heard by helping us select from eight of our favorite Hazy Double IPAs from the past few years is a great way to engage with our consumers while also bringing them into our community,” says WeldWerks Head Brewer Skip Schwartz. “We are delighted with their pick of Doom & Bloom and can’t wait to see that beer on shelves and draft lines in the later part of the year!”

WeldWerks’ 2024 Beer Release Calendar has Juicy Bits and Extra Extra Juicy Bits returning as year-round favorites; the brewery also welcomes Colorado Ale, an easy-drinking beer made with Coloradans in mind, and the immensely popular Hefeweizen all year long. Quarterly sours, like Bamm Bamm Rubble Rubble, Strawberry Cheesecake, and Orange Creamsicle will be available on a quarterly basis, as well as hazy beers like Transmountain Diversion, a collaboration with Casey Brewing & Blending, and Doom & Bloom, the customer-selected Hazy Double IPA.

About WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery and kitchen located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, tasty eats, and beyond.

