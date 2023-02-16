WeldWerks Brewing Co. Announces Distribution of Old Rip Medianoche Beyond Colorado

GREELEY, Colorado – WeldWerks Brewing Co. is making company history by offering Old Rip Medianoche, the newest beer from the brewery’s acclaimed Medianoche barrel-aged stout program, to select markets within the brewery’s distribution footprint.

Old Rip Medianoche releases at the WeldWerks taproom on Friday, Feb. 24. The barrel-aged stout will soon make its way to participating retailers in Colorado, as well as select markets outside of Colorado, which include Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, by early March.

In the past, Medianoche and its variants have typically only been available at WeldWerks’ taproom in Greeley via online presales. These releases have been limited, with beer enthusiasts, traders and collectors near and far having to tag a pal to pick up their beer by proxy—until now.

“One of WeldWerks biggest goals for our barrel-aged stout program has been accessibility and that means making the beer available to all of our markets with no lines, no proxies, just an awesome barrel-aged stout brought to your local beer stop,” says WeldWerks Head Brewer Skip Schwartz. “This has been a long time in the making with many months, barrels and brews going into this endeavor.”

Old Rip Medianoche features some of the most sought-after casks that WeldWerks has ever procured for its barrel program—Old Rip Van Winkle (ORVW). After resting for nearly 18 months in freshly-emptied ORVW 10-year bourbon barrels, WeldWerks’ flagship Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, Medianoche, expresses notes of honey soaked pecans, freshly split Madagascar vanilla beans, crème pâtissière, dark chocolate cinnamon butter, and just a hint of dried sweet cherries.

Old Rip Medianoche will be available in 500-milliliter bottles and on draft at WeldWerks on Friday, Feb. 24. Participating retailers throughout Colorado, as well as in Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, will receive the beer by early March.

“With such a large Medianoche drop, we knew we had to come out of the gates swinging and put our best foot forward,” says Schwartz. “I couldn’t be more excited to share this blend with the greater beer community.”

ABOUT WELDWERKS BREWING CO.

Established in 2015, WeldWerks Brewing Co. is an award-winning craft brewery located in Greeley, Colorado recognized for brewing an array of beer styles including Juicy Bits, one of the most highly regarded IPAs in the country. Comprised of a passionate group of individuals dedicated to bringing innovative and quality craft beer to the community it serves, WeldWerks Brewing has garnered numerous medals and acclaim on the way, including being named the best new brewery in the country by USA Today in 2016 and multiple medals at both the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup. The brewery’s charitable arm, the WeldWerks Community Foundation, is a 501c3 nonprofit that supports local nonprofits through events like The WeldWerks Invitational. At WeldWerks, being “dialed-in” is a way of life, helping to ensure outstanding excellence in craft beer, service and beyond.

For More Information:

https://www.weldwerks.com