Watch Brewbound Frontlines: Weathered Souls Discusses Black is Beautiful Collaboration; Buffalo Wild Wings Shares Reopening Plans

This week’s two-part Brewbound Frontlines livestream features Weathered Souls Brewing Company who discusses the Black is Beautiful collaboration initiative, and then, in a separate conversation, Buffalo Wild Wings beverage innovation manager Jason Murphy shares the sports bar chain’s reopening plans and what it means for craft brewers.

These conversations were pre-recorded due to a scheduling conflict.

Weathered Souls co-founder and head brewer Marcus Baskerville developed the idea for the Black is Beautiful collaboration beer as a way of showing his support for protests against police brutality across the country following the killing of George Floyd on May 25.

“I was trying to think of a way to give my support as a black business owner,” Baskerville told Brewbound. “As a black brewer, how could I show my support for the current situation that’s going on without jeopardizing my business in any type of way, but also not jeopardizing myself as a black man either?”

So far, 500 breweries in 43 states and 11 countries have signed on to brew their own version of Black is Beautiful, an imperial stout, and donate proceeds to organizations that work to end police brutality or offer legal help to people who have been wronged by the justice system.

Weathered Souls sales and marketing manager Kimberly Machado joined Baskerville to discuss their goals for the project and its progress.

In the second part of Frontlines, Buffalo Wild Wings beverage innovation manager Jason Murphy discusses how the country’s largest server of draft beer has fared during the COVID-19 pandemic. Murphy shares how Buffalo Wild Wings has reimagined its draft offerings and how its 1,250 locations are approaching on-premise service as many states begin to reopen.

Brewbound Frontlines is broadcast every Thursday at 3 p.m. EST on Brewbound.com and on Brewbound’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

