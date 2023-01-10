Warped Wing Launches Their New Look

DAYTON, Ohio – Warped Wing Brewing Company, headquartered in the heart of downtown Dayton with additional taproom locations across Southwest Ohio, is excited to announce the launch of their new brand identity, refreshing their design across all products, Taprooms, content, and merchandise. The redesign is in service to the brewery’s ongoing expansion and continued celebration of making timelessly balanced beer, seltzers, and sodas for every consumer and every occasion.Warped Wing is proud to make beer for all the moments that become timeless experiences and to be the pint you share amongst friends. This is more than just a sentiment championed by their leadership, it’s the blueprint for their brand. From beer-making to culinary offerings, Warped Wing is determined to invest in people and products that create inclusive atmospheres and authentic connection. This commitment served as the foundation of the brand’s new design and messaging.

“We’ve always wanted to honor this area’s rich history of invention because of the spirit it inspires in people and how it connects us,” said Nick Bowman, Co-owner and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Warped Wing.

“We wanted to refresh our brand for exactly this reason — to be more reflective of that spirit and really celebrate the classic and simple elements that feel authentic to who we are and that differentiates us from other breweries.”

The brand’s new design will be seen across cans and packaging of their full lineup of beers and sodas and the upcoming launch of canned hard seltzers. The design comes with a refreshed Warped Wing icon that honors the original wing design, but with subtle changes to ensure it stands the test of time and remains a signature staple to Warped Wing’s origins. This design intent matches the spirit of the company.

“We’re certainly responding to what people want so that we have products for every consumer, but we challenge ourselves to create new products that you’ll want to come back to time and time again,” said John Haggerty, Co-owner and Brewmaster for Warped Wing. “We’re always working to perfect that balance of curiosity and reliability people love from craft beer.”

Consumers will begin to see the new Warped Wing brand in the Taprooms and on store shelves in January of 2023 and as new and seasonal products are released throughout the year. The first new can launch of the year, Hop Chill Cold IPA, will take place on Thursday, January 5th at all Warped Wing locations.

Warped Wing Brewing Co. is a Dayton craft brewery inspired by Ohio’s rich history of innovation and invention. We are committed to carrying that spirit forward by brewing new proprietary beer styles along with our original “warped” interpretations.

